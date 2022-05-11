BBB Accredited Business
Rihanna planning to launch Fenty Beauty in Africa

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 file photo, singer Rihanna arrives at the Fenty Beauty by...
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 file photo, singer Rihanna arrives at the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna one year anniversary party at Sephora in New York. Los Angeles police have arrested four people they say targeted celebrity homes for burglary, including those of Rihanna, Christina Milian, Dodgers star Yasiel Puig and Rams wide receiver Robert Woods. At a news conference in Los Angeles Tuesday, Oct. 2, police displayed recovered items they believe were stolen, including expensive watches, handbags, jewelry and cellphones. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(WVUE) - Rihanna making a huge name for herself by going global with her Fenty Beauty line.

The 34-year-old’s million-dollar brand is coming to the Motherland. RiRi posted to social media about the launch of Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin in Africa which will be available on May 27.

“i’ve been waiting for this moment!! @fentybeauty & @fentyskin are finally dropping in AFRICA!!! Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe…we comin at ya May 27th and that’s just the beginning!!! #FentyAfrica,” she captioned.

