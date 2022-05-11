Rihanna planning to launch Fenty Beauty in Africa

(WVUE) - Rihanna making a huge name for herself by going global with her Fenty Beauty line.

The 34-year-old’s million-dollar brand is coming to the Motherland. RiRi posted to social media about the launch of Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin in Africa which will be available on May 27.

“i’ve been waiting for this moment!! @fentybeauty & @fentyskin are finally dropping in AFRICA!!! Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe…we comin at ya May 27th and that’s just the beginning!!! #FentyAfrica,” she captioned.

i’ve been waiting for this moment!! @fentybeauty & @fentyskin are finally dropping in AFRICA!!!



Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe...we comin at ya May 27th and that’s just the beginning!!! #FentyAfrica pic.twitter.com/LNmYRY3Zip — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 10, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.