BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Seabrook Bridge closes indefinitely for emergency repairs, DODT says

The Seabrook Bridge is closed to traffic indefinitely while emergency mechanical repairs are...
The Seabrook Bridge is closed to traffic indefinitely while emergency mechanical repairs are made, the Louisiana DOTD announced Wednesday morning (May 11).(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Sen. Ted Hickey/Seabrook Bridge was closed indefinitely to all vehicle traffic to enable workers to perform emergency mechanical repairs, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced Wednesday morning (May 11).

The nature of the repair work was not specified, nor did the agency provide an estimate of how long the repairs will take to complete.

“DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment,” the agency said in a statement.

Marine traffic under the bridge will remain open, the DOTD said.

With LA 1264 shut down in both directions during the repair, motorists are advised to use Chef Menteur Highway (US 90) or Interstate 10 as alternate routes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular Uptown New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert
Nairobi Davis, 23, was arrested in October 2021, accused of killing two men and wounding two...
Balcony Bar shooting appears to have targeted reputed gang member, sources say

Latest News

Zurik Investigation: Talking Trash
ZURIK: Internal emails show questionable trash collection bidding process
State abortion bill debate
Louisiana Right to Life opposes bill classifying abortion as homicide
Heart of Louisiana: Wood Carver & the Eagle
Heart of Louisiana: Wood Carver & the Eagle
Revamping Fort Macomb
Meet the man behind plans to revamp Fort Macomb