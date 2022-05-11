Seabrook Bridge closes indefinitely for emergency repairs, DODT says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Sen. Ted Hickey/Seabrook Bridge was closed indefinitely to all vehicle traffic to enable workers to perform emergency mechanical repairs, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced Wednesday morning (May 11).

The nature of the repair work was not specified, nor did the agency provide an estimate of how long the repairs will take to complete.

“DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment,” the agency said in a statement.

Marine traffic under the bridge will remain open, the DOTD said.

With LA 1264 shut down in both directions during the repair, motorists are advised to use Chef Menteur Highway (US 90) or Interstate 10 as alternate routes.

