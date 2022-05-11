Storms likely late Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another hot day on Thursday but storms are likely to roll into the area beginning mid-afternoon and into the evening hours. A few storms could be severe with heavy downpours.

The pattern looks conducive for afternoon storms on Friday and Saturday. Rain chances really begin to drop off on Sunday. Highs will mostly be in the 80s to around 90.

Next week turns sunny and very hot. Highs will be in the lower 90s into midweek. No rain is expected.

