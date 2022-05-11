BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Suit alleges chokehold used on 10-year-old with disabilities

Civil rights advocates are suing the school board and sheriff’s office in Louisiana’s Jefferson...
Civil rights advocates are suing the school board and sheriff’s office in Louisiana’s Jefferson Parish over the alleged mistreatment — including the use of a chokehold and handcuffs — on a 10-year-old Black student with disabilities.(Live 5 News/File Generic Photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Civil rights advocates are suing the school board and sheriff’s office in Louisiana’s Jefferson Parish over the alleged mistreatment — including the use of a chokehold and handcuffs — on a 10-year-old Black student with disabilities.

The lawsuit, announced Wednesday by the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana, says the child’s disabilities include attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and mood disorder. It says the child regularly ate lunch in administrative offices to limit his contact with other students. It says that on May 13, 2021, he was visibly distraught and angry after having been bullied by another student.

After being admonished, he began throwing things and struck the school principal in her office before walking out, according to the lawsuit.

The suit says instead of seeking help from counselors or special education personnel, school officials dialed 911. A responding officer from the sheriff’s office put the 5th-grader in a choke hold and handcuffed him, according to the lawsuit.

The federal court suit was filed in New Orleans on Monday on behalf of the child’s parents by lawyers with the ACLU Foundation of Louisiana and the Tulane Law Clinic. It seeks unspecified damages for the incident at Congetta Trippe Janet Elementary School and a declaration that the defendants’ “inadequate and harmful response to individuals with disabilities” violates the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.

Spokesmen for the school board and sheriff’s office declined comment on the pending litigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular Uptown New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert
Nairobi Davis, 23, was arrested in October 2021, accused of killing two men and wounding two...
Balcony Bar shooting appears to have targeted reputed gang member, sources say

Latest News

Gas prices impact
Gas prices likely to remain high and volatile through summer months, experts predict
Jaccory Carr
Woodville police chief shot at; manhunt underway for murder suspect
Many residents in Metairie are fed up with the amount of Muscovy ducks in the Pontchartrain...
Invasive duck species ruffles feathers in Metairie
Kenneth Naquin, 26, of Metairie, was soon identified as the suspect and booked with...
1 dead; 1 arrested following altercation between 2 dump truck in Plaquemines Parish