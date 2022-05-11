Zack: Heat rolls on, but storm chances return soon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The peak of this heat wave will come over the next 24 hours, before storm chances increase and extra cloud cover starts to lessen our high temperatures.

Could Wednesday be the first 90-degree day of the season? It’s certainly our best shot, as we will see plentiful sun and light winds. The past few days have brought a wind in from the Gulf, which makes it harder to get those 90-degree numbers near water. Today, it’s all about us baking in the heat and those highs should climb to right around 90 degrees. The record on this date is 91, set in 2003.

Things start to change a bit heading into Thursday, as storm chances ramp up for the second half of the day. Most of the morning into the afternoon will be quiet and hot, before the atmosphere pops those thunderstorms. Some of these storms could be strong, with gusty winds and dangerous lightning. Our highs should still touch 90 before the storms get going.

A wetter pattern unfolds heading into the weekend, as Friday through Sunday brings better rain chances and knocks down our heat levels. It won’t be a washout any single day, but daytime-driven thunderstorms will interfere with outdoor plans at times. Highs will dip back into the 80s for a few days.

