BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Zack: Heat rolls on, but storm chances return soon

Big storms will fire up by late Thursday afternoon
By Zack Fradella
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The peak of this heat wave will come over the next 24 hours, before storm chances increase and extra cloud cover starts to lessen our high temperatures.

Could Wednesday be the first 90-degree day of the season? It’s certainly our best shot, as we will see plentiful sun and light winds. The past few days have brought a wind in from the Gulf, which makes it harder to get those 90-degree numbers near water. Today, it’s all about us baking in the heat and those highs should climb to right around 90 degrees. The record on this date is 91, set in 2003.

Things start to change a bit heading into Thursday, as storm chances ramp up for the second half of the day. Most of the morning into the afternoon will be quiet and hot, before the atmosphere pops those thunderstorms. Some of these storms could be strong, with gusty winds and dangerous lightning. Our highs should still touch 90 before the storms get going.

A wetter pattern unfolds heading into the weekend, as Friday through Sunday brings better rain chances and knocks down our heat levels. It won’t be a washout any single day, but daytime-driven thunderstorms will interfere with outdoor plans at times. Highs will dip back into the 80s for a few days.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular Uptown New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert
Nairobi Davis, 23, was arrested in October 2021, accused of killing two men and wounding two...
Balcony Bar shooting appears to have targeted reputed gang member, sources say

Latest News

Nightly weather update for Tues., May 10 at 10 p.m.
Nightly weather update for Tues., May 10 at 10 p.m.
Evening weather update for Tues., May 10 at 5 p.m.
Evening weather update for Tues., May 10 at 5 p.m.
Dry for now;rain returns Thursday pm
Bruce: Dry for now as rain chances ramp up late week into the weekend
Next 3 Days
Zack: Same story, different day as we near record highs