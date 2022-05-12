BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

8-year-old girl shot in Livingston Parish; second recent shooting in area

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office
Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, La. (WAFB) - An 8-year-old girl is recovering at a hospital after getting shot while sitting in a vehicle on Thursday, May 12, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

LPSO said it happened on Pardue Road off Main Street in Springfield around 1:30 a.m. Officials said it was the 25000 block of Pardue Road.

“An innocent 8-year-old female was transported for treatment after being struck once in the lower extremities,” said Sheriff Jason Ard. “She is currently listed as stable.”

Ard added multiple shots were fired toward a home but hit the vehicle the child was sitting in.

“This is actually the second shooting incident within two days along this same stretch. No injuries were reported then. We’re asking anyone with information to please come forward,” added Ard.

Investigators said they are looking for a dark-colored four-door car that was spotted in the area at the time of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in...
Challenge over Marjorie Taylor Greene’s eligibility fails
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape custody, officials said.
Former corrections officer dead, fugitive inmate in custody after police chase
Southeastern student abducted from campus and sexually assaulted; suspect in custody
Southeastern student abducted at gunpoint and sexually assaulted; suspect in custody, campus police say
Demetris Harris, 19, is facing charges of first-degree rape, aggravated kidnapping, and...
19-year-old booked for rape and kidnapping of Southeastern student
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
Body found in Miss. River in St. Bernard identified as 14-year-old girl who fell in the river, father confirms

Latest News

Longest serving principal in the country, Wayne Warner
Tucked away in St. Bernard Parish is the country’s longest-serving principal
NOPD Crime Plans
Civic leaders put forward plan to reduce violent crime in New Orleans
Cost of Crime
Violent crime wreaks mental havoc on victims
NOPD Crime Plans
NOPD Crime Plans
Abortion Bill latest
Abortion Bill latest