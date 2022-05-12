BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Dry through midday: PM and evening storms roll through

Bruce: Rain chances make a return
By Bruce Katz
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The strong ridge that has dominated our weather for the past few days starts to break down as an upper low spinning off the east coast slides back west and a deep trough to the northwest continues to push southeast. This squeeze play will weaken the ridge enough for some showers and possibly a stronger storm or two to come together late this afternoon into the early evening.

Afternoon storms are possible each day into the weekend with plenty of moisture available and less subsidence. The clouds and rain should help check temperatures in the upper 80s, still above averages in most cases, but a bit of a break from the 90s. Overnight lows remain in the low 70s south and 60s north.

