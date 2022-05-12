BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Dump truck explodes after crash on Ohio highway

A dump truck traveling on the interstate crashed into a department of transportation vehicle in Ohio. (WOIO)
By Chris Anderson and Gray News staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Several lanes were blocked on an Ohio highway following a crash and explosion on Thursday morning.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, a dump truck traveling I-77 north struck an Ohio Department of Transportation vehicle that was on the shoulder just before 7:30 a.m. near the Graybill Road interchange in Green, WOIO reported.

The crash resulted in an explosion, and both vehicles caught fire, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the dump truck suffered life-threatening injuries.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said their driver was seriously injured, but the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Delays on I-77 north stretched out of Summit County into Stark County.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in...
Challenge over Marjorie Taylor Greene’s eligibility fails
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape custody, officials said.
Former corrections officer dead, fugitive inmate in custody after police chase
Southeastern student abducted from campus and sexually assaulted; suspect in custody
Southeastern student abducted at gunpoint and sexually assaulted; suspect in custody, campus police say
Demetris Harris, 19, is facing charges of first-degree rape, aggravated kidnapping, and...
19-year-old booked for rape and kidnapping of Southeastern student
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
Body found in Miss. River in St. Bernard identified as 14-year-old girl who fell in the river, father confirms

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested Tuesday that Ukraine’s military is gradually...
Russian threats push Finland toward joining NATO alliance
FILE - Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing in...
Rand Paul stalls quick Senate OK of $40B Ukraine package
FILE - Randy Weaver holds the door of his cabin showing holes from bullets fired during the...
Randy Weaver, participant in Ruby Ridge standoff, dies at 74
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Russell Wilson and Ciara arrive at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on Wednesday, March 2,...
‘One, Two Step mistake’: PETA slams Ciara and Russell Wilson for new puppy