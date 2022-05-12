BBB Accredited Business
Man trying to rob woman stabbed multiple times by witness in New Orleans

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 31-year-old man is awaiting arrest in the hospital after being stabbed multiple times while trying to rob a woman, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police say Lorris Puckett attempted to snatch a 37-year-old woman’s purse in the 1000 block of Canal Street just after 11:30 a.m. on Wed., May 11.

During the struggle, another man came to the victim’s aid and stabbed Puckett multiple times.

Puckett was transported to a local hospital. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

