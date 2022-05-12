BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Nicondra: Rain returns to the forecast

Still hot and mostly dry
Plenty of moisture sticks around through the weekend.
Plenty of moisture sticks around through the weekend.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The strong ridge that has dominated our weather for the past few days starts to break down as an upper low spinning off the east coast slides back west and a deep trough to the northwest continues to push southeast. This squeeze play will weaken the ridge enough for some showers and possibly a stronger storm or two to come together late this afternoon into the early evening. Afternoon storms are possible each day into the weekend with plenty of moisture available and less subsidence. The clouds and rain should help check temperatures in the upper 80s, still above averages in most cases, but a bit of a break from the 90s. Overnight lows remain in the low 70s south and 60s north.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular Uptown New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert
Nairobi Davis, 23, was arrested in October 2021, accused of killing two men and wounding two...
Balcony Bar shooting appears to have targeted reputed gang member, sources say

Latest News

David's Wednesday evening weather forecast 5/11
David's Wednesday evening weather forecast 5/11
David's Wednesday afternoon weather forecast 5/11
David's Wednesday afternoon weather forecast 5/11
A few could be severe
Storms likely late Thursday
Afternoon weather update for Wed., May 11
Afternoon weather update for Wed., May 11