Nicondra: Rain returns to the forecast

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The strong ridge that has dominated our weather for the past few days starts to break down as an upper low spinning off the east coast slides back west and a deep trough to the northwest continues to push southeast. This squeeze play will weaken the ridge enough for some showers and possibly a stronger storm or two to come together late this afternoon into the early evening. Afternoon storms are possible each day into the weekend with plenty of moisture available and less subsidence. The clouds and rain should help check temperatures in the upper 80s, still above averages in most cases, but a bit of a break from the 90s. Overnight lows remain in the low 70s south and 60s north.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.