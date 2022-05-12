BBB Accredited Business
Nurses march in DC to honor fallen, call for changes

Nurses rally for fair wages, safe staffing environments and more. (WJLA)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(CNN) - Hundreds of nurses from across the country were in the nation’s capital Thursday.

They’re honoring fellow nurses who’ve lost their lives and fighting for change.

They say they want fair and realistic wages, and they want to feel safe at work.

They are tired of the violence against healthcare workers, and they want a culture change to move past the biases and discrimination in the nursing profession.

Lawmakers are considering two bills that address some of those concerns.

Nurse organizations who made the trip to Capitol Hill say voicing their support is a big part of this march.

