BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Roseland woman booked for stealing over $10K out of victim’s bank account

Detectives say the case of bank fraud occurred in Independence.
Detectives say the case of bank fraud occurred in Independence.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSELAND, La. (WVUE) - Tangipahoa deputies have arrested a Roseland woman who confessed to stealing over $10,000 from a victim’s bank account.

The sheriff’s office says that Bridgette Harper, 49, confessed to detectives after questioning and was booked for one count of bank fraud and one count of felony theft.

Detectives say the case of bank fraud occurred in Independence. No further details were made available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in...
Challenge over Marjorie Taylor Greene’s eligibility fails
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape custody, officials said.
Former corrections officer dead, fugitive inmate in custody after police chase
Southeastern student abducted from campus and sexually assaulted; suspect in custody
Southeastern student abducted at gunpoint and sexually assaulted; suspect in custody, campus police say
Demetris Harris, 19, is facing charges of first-degree rape, aggravated kidnapping, and...
19-year-old booked for rape and kidnapping of Southeastern student
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
Body found in Miss. River in St. Bernard identified as 14-year-old girl who fell in the river, father confirms

Latest News

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office
8-year-old girl shot in Livingston Parish; second recent shooting in area
File Graphic (KWTX)
Man trying to rob woman stabbed multiple times by witness in New Orleans
Sunset on the Boardwalk
Sunset on the Boardwalk
sailing the lake with Ryan Finn
Conquering the Cape: Local man breaks solo record around Cape Horn