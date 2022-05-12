Roseland woman booked for stealing over $10K out of victim’s bank account

ROSELAND, La. (WVUE) - Tangipahoa deputies have arrested a Roseland woman who confessed to stealing over $10,000 from a victim’s bank account.

The sheriff’s office says that Bridgette Harper, 49, confessed to detectives after questioning and was booked for one count of bank fraud and one count of felony theft.

Detectives say the case of bank fraud occurred in Independence. No further details were made available.

