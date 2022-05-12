BBB Accredited Business
Summer crime prevention plan includes NOPD officers working 12 hour shifts, LSP assistance

By Natasha Robin
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the fight against violent crime, New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson says there’s a plan to increase safety and go after the criminals.

Starting June 1, Ferguson says every district officer will work 12-hour shifts. He says more officers will be available to respond to calls and patrol.

This comes at a time when the department is dealing with a manpower shortage. Right now, there are just over 1,000 officers on the force.

“We have heard the concerns of our citizens and by having more officers on the streets through this undertaking of this new shift in deployment, we hope to improve our response times, deter any further crime and create more visibility in our communities,” says Ferguson.

The NOPD is also starting “Operation Golden Eagle Two.” The first Golden Eagle operation took place last year and netted results. It’s part of a federal, state, and local partnership.

The Louisiana State Police will designate troopers to help the NOPD as they investigate cases and make arrests.

Ferguson says the main goal will be to deter crime, locate and arrest violent offenders, and take guns off the street. Curfews will go into effect, and Ferguson says his officers will be enforcing them.

“First time or two, we are going to take that child home, but the third time we will be looking for the parents to hold them accountable. When I say holding them accountable, they will be subject to being cited,” says Ferguson.

The summer deployment plan will remain in effect through August.

