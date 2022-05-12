BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

VIDEO: Firefighters rescue homeowner’s cat after wildfire tears through neighborhood

Orange County firefighters were able to rescue a cat from a wildfire in Laguna Hills, California. (Source: KCAL, KCBS)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - Firefighters continue to battle a wildfire in Southern California, but there was a light moment during the firefight on Wednesday.

Orange County firefighters were able to rescue a homeowner’s cat while they were fending off flames in a Laguna Niguel neighborhood.

The woman said she had rushed home from work to see what she could do to save her pets after the area had been evacuated. About 20 minutes later, a firefighter emerged with her cat.

“He’s scared and hiding, but I’m happy to have him back. He’s probably terrified. We’re going to head out as soon as possible to avoid getting hurt,” said the cat’s owner Breanna Kivinski.

The wind-driven coastal fire broke out Wednesday afternoon and chewed through brush and burned several million-dollar homes in Laguna Hills.

Fire officials report no immediate injuries to anyone, but crews remain in the area trying to contain the flames.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in...
Challenge over Marjorie Taylor Greene’s eligibility fails
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape custody, officials said.
Former corrections officer dead, fugitive inmate in custody after police chase
Southeastern student abducted from campus and sexually assaulted; suspect in custody
Southeastern student abducted at gunpoint and sexually assaulted; suspect in custody, campus police say
Demetris Harris, 19, is facing charges of first-degree rape, aggravated kidnapping, and...
19-year-old booked for rape and kidnapping of Southeastern student
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
Body found in Miss. River in St. Bernard identified as 14-year-old girl who fell in the river, father confirms

Latest News

Many parents are hunting for infant formula after a combination of short- and long-term...
EXPLAINER: What’s behind the baby formula shortage?
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Biden marks COVID ‘tragic milestone’ in US at global summit
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Biden speaks to baby formula manufacturers about shortage
Katherine Bedwell kisses her hand before touching the name of her late husband, Justin, carved...
Widow of fallen Georgia sheriff’s captain views late husband’s name on national memorial
People watch a TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch...
N. Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles amid 1st virus outbreak