BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Widow of fallen Georgia sheriff’s captain views late husband’s name on national memorial

Decatur County Captain Justin Bedwell is among those being honored this week in Washington, D.C.
By David Ade
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Slain Decatur County Captain Justin Bedwell is among those being honored this week in Washington, D.C. Bedwell’s name is now on on National Law Enforcement Memorial, a place built to honor fallen officers who died in the line of duty and their surviving families.

Thursday, Katherine Bedwell, Justin’s wife, visited the memorial for the first time.

“He was our hero before, but he’s even more so now,” Bedwell said.

Bedwell kissed her hand then touched her late husband’s name that is carved into the memorial, and described her emotions.

She said, “Happy, you know, honored that they’re honoring my husband. But then once again, he shouldn’t be here. No law enforcement family should be having to come visit their family members on the wall because of a shameless act...”

Justin Bedwell was shot and killed in the line of duty in March 2021, and passed days later. He was a 20 year veteran and left behind Katherine and their daughter.

Ceremonies will take place throughout the weekend in Washington for Bedwell, and the more than 500 other fallen officers being honored during this year’s Police Week.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in...
Challenge over Marjorie Taylor Greene’s eligibility fails
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape custody, officials said.
Former corrections officer dead, fugitive inmate in custody after police chase
Southeastern student abducted from campus and sexually assaulted; suspect in custody
Southeastern student abducted at gunpoint and sexually assaulted; suspect in custody, campus police say
Demetris Harris, 19, is facing charges of first-degree rape, aggravated kidnapping, and...
19-year-old booked for rape and kidnapping of Southeastern student
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
Body found in Miss. River in St. Bernard identified as 14-year-old girl who fell in the river, father confirms

Latest News

Many parents are hunting for infant formula after a combination of short- and long-term...
EXPLAINER: What’s behind the baby formula shortage?
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Biden marks COVID ‘tragic milestone’ in US at global summit
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Biden speaks to baby formula manufacturers about shortage
People watch a TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch...
N. Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles amid 1st virus outbreak