2 arrested after police say were barricaded in Hammond hotel room
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Two suspects were arrested Friday (May 13) morning after a situation where police say individuals were barricaded inside a hotel room in Hammond.
Hammond police say that the U.S. Marshal’s office assisted in arresting two suspects on the scene at the Super 8 Hotel on Westin Oaks Dr. near Highway 190 and the I-55 exit.
A hotel spokesperson confirmed as of 10:20 a.m. that the situation was over.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.