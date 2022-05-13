BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

2 arrested after police say were barricaded in Hammond hotel room

Hammond police say that the U.S. Marshal’s office assisted in arresting two suspects on the...
Hammond police say that the U.S. Marshal’s office assisted in arresting two suspects on the scene at the Super 8 Hotel on Westin Oaks Dr. near Highway 190 and the I-55 exit.(Google Maps)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Two suspects were arrested Friday (May 13) morning after a situation where police say individuals were barricaded inside a hotel room in Hammond.

Hammond police say that the U.S. Marshal’s office assisted in arresting two suspects on the scene at the Super 8 Hotel on Westin Oaks Dr. near Highway 190 and the I-55 exit.

Hammond Police Department SWAT Team is on scene at Super 8 Hotel on Westin Oaks assisting the US Marshal's Office with barricaded subjects. At this time two subjects are in custody and all is safe.

Posted by Hammond Police Department - Louisiana on Friday, May 13, 2022

A hotel spokesperson confirmed as of 10:20 a.m. that the situation was over.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in...
Challenge over Marjorie Taylor Greene’s eligibility fails
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape custody, officials said.
Former corrections officer dead, fugitive inmate in custody after police chase
Demetris Harris, 19, is facing charges of first-degree rape, aggravated kidnapping, and...
19-year-old booked for rape and kidnapping of Southeastern student
6 people were shot and 2 were left dead in New Orleans East Friday afternoon.
Two men killed, four wounded in New Orleans East mass shooting, NOPD says
File Graphic (KWTX)
Man trying to rob woman stabbed multiple times by witness in New Orleans

Latest News

Patriots advance to the Div. I state title game
Division I semi-finals: John Curtis beats Brother Martin, 3-2
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston passes against the Carolina Panthers during the...
Winston says he’s ready to start for the Saints at QB for week 1
generic graphic
NOPD investigating homicide in St. Claude area
Longest serving principal in the country, Wayne Warner
Tucked away in St. Bernard Parish is the country’s longest-serving principal