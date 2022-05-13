BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Spotty storms end later tonight-More late Saturday storms;Drier-hotter Sunday

Bruce: A 50/50 weekend, storms Saturday evening, drier hotter on Sunday
By Bruce Katz
By Bruce Katz
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This evening, more spotty storms will move in from north to south. Not everyone will get rain, but those who do will see downpours, lots of lightning and gusty winds. Most rains end between 7-8pm salvaging later Friday night plans.

Plenty of moisture will allow for some storms to develop again into the afternoon into the early evening hours with a bit of energy circulating around the low to our east.

Saturday will be like today, most areas stay dry through the mid afternoon as another round of storms roll through late Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday into Monday will be transition days to drier skies and hotter temps as high pressure builds back across the region. We likely stay dry through most of next week with at or near record heat in the 90-93° range.

