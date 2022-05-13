BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Group of all-Black climbers makes history as first to summit Mount Everest

Full Circle Everest, a group of seven Black climbers, reached the summit of Mount Everest on...
Full Circle Everest, a group of seven Black climbers, reached the summit of Mount Everest on Thursday, making history.(GoFundMe/Full Circle Everest 2022)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An all-Black group of climbers and mountaineers just made history as the first to summit Mount Everest.

The seven-member group reached the summit of Mount Everest on Thursday, making history as the first all-Black team to stand atop the highest mountain on Earth.

About 4,000 people have reached the world’s highest peak, but until now, just eight of them have been Black.

That is one of the reasons that the group known as Full Circle Everest was formed. They say not only is it about spending time in the mountains, but it’s about changing the narrative for the Black community.

“Our team represents our community and are building blocks for greater representation of the climbing community and the outdoors,” the team said on its GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in...
Challenge over Marjorie Taylor Greene’s eligibility fails
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape custody, officials said.
Former corrections officer dead, fugitive inmate in custody after police chase
Demetris Harris, 19, is facing charges of first-degree rape, aggravated kidnapping, and...
19-year-old booked for rape and kidnapping of Southeastern student
6 people were shot and 2 were left dead in New Orleans East Friday afternoon.
Two men killed, four wounded in New Orleans East mass shooting, NOPD says
File Graphic (KWTX)
Man trying to rob woman stabbed multiple times by witness in New Orleans

Latest News

Gonzalo Lopez, 47, escaped from a prison bus near the town of Centerville, Texas, on Thursday.
Authorities search for convicted murderer who escaped prison bus in Texas
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner leaves a courtroom after a...
Detention of WNBA’s Griner in Moscow extended for 1 month
generic graphic
NOPD investigating homicide in St. Claude area
According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers were called to respond to a shooting...
Baby delivered after pregnant woman, man shot and killed