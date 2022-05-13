Ismael Kone records blazing 9.94 time in the 100-meter dash

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Only 12 people in the world have run a 100-meter dash faster than UNO’s Ismael Kone in 2022.

The Privateer ran a 9.94 at the Southland Conference Outdoor Championships last weekend.

“It’s pretty crazy but I still got some more work to do,” said Ismael Kone.

The 9.94 ranks 13th in the world this year, 8th in the nation, 3rd in NCAA Division I. Kone is the first UNO athlete to go sub-10 in the 100 meter dash.

That’s the fastest he has ever run, in practice or at a meet.

The time even surprised him a little bit.

“I was kind of expecting it because I was ready. I really worked for it. But at the same time, my race felt just a little bit slow, so I was actually surprised,” said Kone.

But it didn’t surprise his head coach Brian Johnson.

“I wasn’t surprised because I knew he had it in him. That was one of our goals to run under 10. For him to do it at the right time right before regionals, which is great that’s a huge confidence builder for him, I think the best is yet to come for him. I think he can do well at regionals and win a national championship for UNO,” said Brian Johnson.

Kone made it to the NCAA outdoor championships in 2021, where he finished 21st in the 100 meter dash.

He says the way he prepared leading up to the Southland Conference championships is what led to his best performance yet in the 100 meter dash.

“Just preparation. Just getting ready, doing the right thing. Warming up focusing. Just the little things I feel like,” said Kone.

The Texas native first started his collegiate career at the University of Texas Arlington, where he claimed several individual titles at the Sun Belt Championships.

After one year as a Maverick, he decided to bring his talent to New Orleans.

“I just felt like UNO was the best opportunity for me and I jumped right to it,” said Kone.

“Since he’s been here we’ve been able to do great things so far,” said Johnson.

Kone’s next goal is to just keep setting new personal records..

At the end of this month, he will head to Bloomington Indiana to compete at the NCAA East Preliminaries.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.