Nicondra: Some storms back in the forecast

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thursday turned out to be a hot one with a new record high of 92 set and Armstrong International Airport breaking the 91 on the books from the year 2000. Some heavy down pours came together late in the evening and moved across the region from northeast to southwest. The heaviest of that activity had moved off shore early and Friday is beginning on a warm and muggy, but mostly dry rain wise start.

Plenty of moisture will allow for some storms to develop again into the afternoon into the early evening hours with a bit of energy circulating around the low to our west. Higher cloud cover should help keep temperatures in the upper 80s. Saturday should see a few storms as well with covering diminishing Sunday and Monday as high pressure builds back across the region.

