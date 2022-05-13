BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

NOPD investigating homicide in St. Claude area

generic graphic
generic graphic(Pexels, Pixabay)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was killed in the St. Claude area Friday (May 13) morning, NOPD says.

An investigation is underway into the incident that occurred at the intersection of France and North Prieur Streets.

Initial reports show a man sustained a gunshot wound to his body. EMS pronounced the man dead on scene.

The initial call was made at 7:54 AM.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in...
Challenge over Marjorie Taylor Greene’s eligibility fails
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape custody, officials said.
Former corrections officer dead, fugitive inmate in custody after police chase
Demetris Harris, 19, is facing charges of first-degree rape, aggravated kidnapping, and...
19-year-old booked for rape and kidnapping of Southeastern student
6 people were shot and 2 were left dead in New Orleans East Friday afternoon.
Two men killed, four wounded in New Orleans East mass shooting, NOPD says
File Graphic (KWTX)
Man trying to rob woman stabbed multiple times by witness in New Orleans

Latest News

Longest serving principal in the country, Wayne Warner
Tucked away in St. Bernard Parish is the country’s longest-serving principal
NOPD Crime Plans
Civic leaders put forward plan to reduce violent crime in New Orleans
Cost of Crime
Violent crime wreaks mental havoc on victims
NOPD Crime Plans
NOPD Crime Plans