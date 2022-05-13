NOPD investigating homicide in St. Claude area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was killed in the St. Claude area Friday (May 13) morning, NOPD says.

An investigation is underway into the incident that occurred at the intersection of France and North Prieur Streets.

Initial reports show a man sustained a gunshot wound to his body. EMS pronounced the man dead on scene.

The initial call was made at 7:54 AM.

