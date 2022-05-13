BBB Accredited Business
Portia Pollock’s killer given maximum prison sentence

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Bryan Andry, who admitted in court to fatally stabbing therapist Portia Pollock during a carjacking, was handed down a maximum prison sentence, court records show.

Andry admitted to the killing on April 22 in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court.

A judge on Fri., May 13 gave Andry the maximum 35-year sentence for a charge of manslaughter.

Bryan Andry, 47, has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of Portia Pollock, according to...
Bryan Andry, 47, has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of Portia Pollock, according to Orleans Parish jail records.(OPSO)

Pollock, a 60-year-old “Seventh Ward Saint,” was fatally stabbed outside of her North Dorgenois home in June of 2021.

Her murder sparked outrage in the community and left a void in the Congo Square community, where she frequently drummed on Sundays.

