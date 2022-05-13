Portia Pollock’s killer given maximum prison sentence

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Bryan Andry, who admitted in court to fatally stabbing therapist Portia Pollock during a carjacking, was handed down a maximum prison sentence, court records show.

Andry admitted to the killing on April 22 in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court.

A judge on Fri., May 13 gave Andry the maximum 35-year sentence for a charge of manslaughter.

Bryan Andry, 47, has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of Portia Pollock, according to Orleans Parish jail records. (OPSO)

Pollock, a 60-year-old “Seventh Ward Saint,” was fatally stabbed outside of her North Dorgenois home in June of 2021.

Her murder sparked outrage in the community and left a void in the Congo Square community, where she frequently drummed on Sundays.

