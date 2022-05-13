BBB Accredited Business
Saints signing Jarvis Landry

By Mykal Vincent
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints are signing former LSU star wide receiver Jarvis Landry, according to multiple reports.

“WHO DAT,” Landry tweeted after the news broke on Twitter, accompanied with a hype video.

Landry graduated from Lutcher High and played for LSU.

He was released from the Cleveland Browns on March 14 when the sides failed to make an agreement on a restructured contract.

Landry suffered a knee sprain early last season that sidelined him for five weeks. He finished with career lows across the board, only snagging 52 receptions for 570 yards and four total touchdowns.

Landry has been selected to five Pro Bowls and has recorded 688 receptions for 7,598 yards and 37 touchdowns in his eight seasons in the league.

The former LSU standout will join fellow Tiger Tyrann Mathieu, who the Saints acquired last week.

