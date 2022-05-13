Saints signing Jarvis Landry

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints are signing former LSU star wide receiver Jarvis Landry, according to multiple reports.

WHO DAT 🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/UKlnZRfeva — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) May 13, 2022

“WHO DAT,” Landry tweeted after the news broke on Twitter, accompanied with a hype video.

Breaking: Jarvis Landry is signing with the #Saints, per source.



The 5x Pro Bowl WR - with an impressive 43 career TDs - is from Louisiana and starred at nearby LSU.



Only 29, I’m told Landry wants to keep playing for many years. Juice is coming home! 🐯⚜️🥤 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 13, 2022

Landry graduated from Lutcher High and played for LSU.

SAINTS NEWS

Tyrann Mathieu signs 3-year, $33 million contract with Saints, ESPN reports

After Further Review: Five takes on the Saints 2022 schedule

Winston says he’s ready to start for the Saints at QB for week 1

He was released from the Cleveland Browns on March 14 when the sides failed to make an agreement on a restructured contract.

Landry suffered a knee sprain early last season that sidelined him for five weeks. He finished with career lows across the board, only snagging 52 receptions for 570 yards and four total touchdowns.

Landry has been selected to five Pro Bowls and has recorded 688 receptions for 7,598 yards and 37 touchdowns in his eight seasons in the league.

The former LSU standout will join fellow Tiger Tyrann Mathieu, who the Saints acquired last week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.