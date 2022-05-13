BBB Accredited Business
‘Tremors’ actor Fred Ward passes away at 79

Fred Ward, a cast member in "30 Minutes or Less," poses at the premiere of the film in Los...
Fred Ward, a cast member in "30 Minutes or Less," poses at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles, Monday, Aug. 8, 2011. The action-comedy film is released in theaters on August 12. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | AP)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WVUE) - Veteran actor, Fred Ward, known for his roles in “Tremors,” “The Right Stuff” and other numerous films has died at the age of 79, according to Variety. Ward passed away on May 8. His cause of death remains unknown.

Among his other prominent roles were parts in “Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins,” “Miami Blues” and “Short Cuts.”

The versatile actor was well known for the 1990 science fiction movie “Tremors,” in which he and Kevin Bacon starred. The two played as repairmen who come across a flesh-eating worm monster. The series spawned six sequels and a TV series.

Kevin Bacon, posted a tribute on Twitter to Ward saying, “So sad to hear about Fred Ward. When it came to battling underground worms I couldn’t have asked for a better partner. I will always remember chatting about his love of Django Reinhardt and jazz guitar during our long hot days in the high desert. Rest In Peace Fred.”

Ward started his acting career in the early 1970s, following his three tears in the U.S. Air Force. He had stints as a short-order cook, boxer and Alaskan lumberjack before finding his true calling as an actor.

He got his big break in Clint Eastwood’s 1979 “Escape from Alcatraz,” but his career really began to take off when he played in the 1983 classic, “The Right Stuff.”

According to TMZ, Ward continued his Hollywood career up until 2018, his rep says he spent the last few years of his life painting. The famous actor leaves behind a wife of 27 years, Marie-France Ward, and his son, Django.

