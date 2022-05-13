BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

VIDEO: Fire destroys house in Metairie

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A family of four is displaced after a fire engulfed their home in Metairie on Friday.

The two-alarm fire broke out in the 1900 block of W. Esplanade Avenue on the corner of Hesper Avenue on May 13.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in...
Challenge over Marjorie Taylor Greene’s eligibility fails
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape custody, officials said.
Former corrections officer dead, fugitive inmate in custody after police chase
Demetris Harris, 19, is facing charges of first-degree rape, aggravated kidnapping, and...
19-year-old booked for rape and kidnapping of Southeastern student
File Graphic (KWTX)
Man trying to rob woman stabbed multiple times by witness in New Orleans
6 people were shot and 2 were left dead in New Orleans East Friday afternoon.
Two men killed, four wounded in New Orleans East mass shooting, NOPD says

Latest News

Kone helped the Privateers finish strong in the Southland Tournament.
Privateers Ismael Kone runs a blazing 9.94 in the 100-meter dash
Massive house fire in Metairie
Massive house fire in Metairie
Tulane University School of Medicine - Dr. Leah Jacob on Skin Cancer
Tiffany McMath Hymel, sister of State Sen. Patrick McMath, was arrested and booked into the St....
Sister of State Sen. McMath booked for carnal knowledge of a juvenile