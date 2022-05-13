VIDEO: Fire destroys house in Metairie

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A family of four is displaced after a fire engulfed their home in Metairie on Friday.

The two-alarm fire broke out in the 1900 block of W. Esplanade Avenue on the corner of Hesper Avenue on May 13.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

