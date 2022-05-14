Boil water advisory issued for customers of Slidell’s Cross Gates Water System

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A precautionary boil water advisory was issued Saturday (May 14) for customers of the entire Cross Gates Water System in Slidell.

St. Tammany Parish government officials said the advisory was necessary because of a mechanical failure on one of the system’s chlorine pumps, which left the distribution system temporarily beneath required regulatory standards.

The defective pump has been replaced and disinfection is being restored, the Department of Utilities said. But customers are advised to disinfect their water prior to consumption by boiling it for at least one full minute at a rolling boil inside a clean container.

It is recommended that customers disinfect their water before consuming it or making ice, brushing teeth, preparing or rinsing foods or consuming fountain drinks.

The boil advisory will be rescinded upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health that collected water samples have been tested and found safe, a process that takes at least 24 hours and sometimes longer.

For additional information, customers should contact the St. Tammany Parish Department of Utilities at (985) 276-6400.

