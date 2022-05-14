BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Multiple Louisianans killed in northwest Arkansas crash

The victims were all from southeast Louisiana.
No word on charges at this time.
No word on charges at this time.(WILX)
By Alex Onken
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Three people are dead and six injured following a crash in the Ozarks.

Dispatchers got the call just after 6 p.m. on May, 12. The crash took place on Interstate 40 west at mile marker 21 in Crawford County, Arkansas. The weather was clear and the roads were dry.

The Arkansas Department of Safety’s initial narrative on the incident claims that a pickup truck was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40. A group of six motorcycles was traveling west in the left lane when the pickup struck motorcyclists.

Deceased:

  • Patricia Lemar, 44, of Slidell, La.
  • Leonard Lemar, Jr., 46, of Slidell La.
  • Malinda Shano, 50, Terryton, La.

Injured:

  • Jennifer Couvillion, 42 of Lafitte, La.
  • Robert Day, 44, of Gretna, La.
  • Larry Alexie, 48, of Lafitte, La.
  • Derrick Reynolds, 49, of Slidell, La.

Ark. Department of Public Safety identified the driver as Ivan Santos, 29, of Norman, Oklahoma. Santos and his passenger were injured.

No word on charges at this time.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany McMath Hymel, sister of State Sen. Patrick McMath, was arrested and booked into the St....
Sister of State Sen. McMath booked for carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Shootout near McDonough
‘It was terrifying’: Video captures apparent gun battle in New Orleans, sending people fleeing
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape custody, officials said.
Former corrections officer dead, fugitive inmate in custody after police chase
File Graphic (KWTX)
Man trying to rob woman stabbed multiple times by witness in New Orleans
New Orleans East I-10 Shooting
Picayune high schooler survives New Orleans East interstate shooting unharmed

Latest News

A boil water advisory was issued Saturday (May 14) for customers of Slidell's Cross Gates Water...
Boil water advisory issued for customers of Slidell’s Cross Gates Water System
Tiffany McMath Hymel, sister of State Sen. Patrick McMath, was arrested and booked into the St....
Sister of State Sen. McMath booked for carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Sister of State Sen. Patrick McMath booked for carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Sister of State Sen. Patrick McMath booked for carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Shootout near City Park
Shootout near City Park