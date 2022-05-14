Newman freshman offensive lineman Brett Bordelon has the attention of Brian Kelly

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the Newman offense, Arch Manning receives a ton of attention as the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class. But, for Manning to be successful, he needs help up front. That’s where freshman Brett Bordelon steps in. The offensive lineman started his rookie campaign, and even grabbed an offer from LSU at the age of 14.

“I was really not expecting that. It was right after the season. Like day after the game, that morning. My dad came to my room and said ‘hey someone wants to talk to you.’ It was the biggest shock in the world. The greatest thing. I love LSU. I loved Brian Kelly at Notre Dame. Always produced, so it was great,” said Brett Bordelon.

Another thing helping in the development of Bordelon, his older brother, who’ll be attending LSU this fall.

“It’s the biggest thing. I can go against him anytime I want to. He’s the hardest worker I know. He pushes me every time we’re in the weight room together. Whenever I lose him, my dad and I will still be working. I’ll find someone else and we’ll keep on working,” said Bordelon.

“I think he’s just grown naturally. He’s 270 pounds. He’s got great feet, that’s the biggest thing. He’s not just a mauler. We love Bo as a throwback guard, old-type inside. Brett does a good job on the edge. He works a lot on hos own with his brother and his dad on the footwork. Seldom do you hear that, but he likes to do pass rush all the time. I think he has a really high ceiling and he’s really young. When he has his helmet on he looks like a grown man, but when he takes it off he just turned 15,” said Newman head football coach Nelson Stewart.

