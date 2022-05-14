Nicondra: A few storms remain in the weekend forecast

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saturday ended up being very nice if a bit hot for most of the day. A few spotty storms can still develop with plenty of moisture and a shortwave

moving across the region. Some coastal storms may linger late. Sunday expect another hot day with a few spotty storms around. Temperatures will start out near 70 and should rise near the 90 degree mark into the afternoon. A few storms are still possible Monday before ridging takes over. Tuesday will begin another hot and dry stretch for most of the week.

