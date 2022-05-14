BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: A few storms remain in the weekend forecast

Spotty storms possible Sunday and Monday before another hot and dry stretch of weather.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saturday ended up being very nice if a bit hot for most of the day. A few spotty storms can still develop with plenty of moisture and a shortwave
moving across the region. Some coastal storms may linger late. Sunday expect another hot day with a few spotty storms around. Temperatures will start out near 70 and should rise near the 90 degree mark into the afternoon. A few storms are still possible Monday before ridging takes over. Tuesday will begin another hot and dry stretch for most of the week.

