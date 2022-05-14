BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

PD: McDonald’s employee arrested after stealing customer’s card number from drive-thru

Fast-food worker Shytavious Davis, 20, has been charged with identity theft after stealing...
Fast-food worker Shytavious Davis, 20, has been charged with identity theft after stealing customer's card information.(Elmore County Sheriff's Office)
By Jonathan Grass and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Police in Alabama have arrested a fast-food restaurant employee after a customer said their debit card information was stolen.

Millbrook Police Department Chief P.K. Johnson said an investigation started last weekend when a resident told them that someone was using their debit card information to make purchases at various businesses.

WSFA reports detectives narrowed down who had access to the person’s information and determined it happened when the card was used at an area McDonald’s drive-thru.

Authorities learned that an employee, identified as 20-year-old Shytavious Davis, took pictures of the person’s debit card before giving it back.

Security video confirmed Davis did take pictures of the card, according to police. Davis was then arrested on Thursday and is facing a charge of identity theft.

Court filings indicated the 20-year-old bailed out of the Elmore County jail on $10,000.

The police chief encouraged anyone who used a credit or debit card at the McDonald’s in Millbrook around May 6 to review their account.

“This case remains active, as we want to ensure that we don’t have any additional victims,” Johnson said in a news release.

If anyone has unauthorized purchases, they were urged to contact the Millbrook Police Department at 334-285-5603.

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany McMath Hymel, sister of State Sen. Patrick McMath, was arrested and booked into the St....
Sister of State Sen. McMath booked for carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Shootout near McDonough
‘It was terrifying’: Video captures apparent gun battle in New Orleans, sending people fleeing
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape custody, officials said.
Former corrections officer dead, fugitive inmate in custody after police chase
File Graphic (KWTX)
Man trying to rob woman stabbed multiple times by witness in New Orleans
New Orleans East I-10 Shooting
Picayune high schooler survives New Orleans East interstate shooting unharmed

Latest News

Multiple people have been shot at Buffalo, New York, supermarket in Buffalo, New York,...
‘Multiple people’ shot at Buffalo, New York, supermarket
Maria Peter's Clark meets Jean Paul Marceaux for the first time, who received her sons heart.
Grieving Northshore mother of donor meets Louisiana teen saved by receiving her son’s heart
Protesters rally in Cadman Plaza during an abortion rights demonstration, Saturday, May 14,...
Show of support for abortion rights expected at US rallies
Protesters gather for the "Ban Off Our Bodies" rally in St. Paul, Minnesota. (WCCO)
AERIALS: Protesters gather for 'Ban Off Our Bodies' rally in St. Paul, Minnesota
The list of names for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season
Tropical weather doesn’t always wait for hurricane season’s ‘opening day’