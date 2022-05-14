Series opener between No. 17 LSU and Ole Miss suspended due to weather, will play 2 on Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The series-opening game between No. 17 LSU (33-15, 14-10 SEC) and Ole Miss (28-19, 10-14 SEC) has been suspended due to weather. The game will resume at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14 and game two will be played 50 minutes after the end of the first game.

The school stated that fans may use tickets from either game for admission into the stadium on Saturday, and the stadium will not be cleared between games.

. @LSUbaseball and Ole Miss suspended for the night and will be resumed Saturday morning at 11 am. Game two will then be played 50 minutes after the completion of game one. #LSU @WAFB pic.twitter.com/dwec23dtK4 — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) May 14, 2022

LSU trails Ole Miss 4-2 in the bottom of the third inning with Collier Cranford up to bat with two-strike count.

The Tigers jumped on the board early in the top of the first on a two-run home run by Dylan Crews, his 17th of the season. However, the lead did not last long as Ole Miss answered with four runs in the top of the second inning, all coming with two outs.

Some people talk about it & some people do it.



Dylan Crews does it. @__dc4__ | SECN+ pic.twitter.com/av1QBDMHHX — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 14, 2022

Starting pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard struck out John Kramer for the third out of the game but the ball would get past Tyler McManus allowing Kramer to reach first and continuing the inning.

