BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Series opener between No. 17 LSU and Ole Miss suspended due to weather, will play 2 on Saturday

The series-opening game between No. 17 LSU and Ole Miss has been suspended due to weather.
The series-opening game between No. 17 LSU and Ole Miss has been suspended due to weather.(Jacques Doucet/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The series-opening game between No. 17 LSU (33-15, 14-10 SEC) and Ole Miss (28-19, 10-14 SEC) has been suspended due to weather. The game will resume at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14 and game two will be played 50 minutes after the end of the first game.

The school stated that fans may use tickets from either game for admission into the stadium on Saturday, and the stadium will not be cleared between games.

LSU trails Ole Miss 4-2 in the bottom of the third inning with Collier Cranford up to bat with two-strike count.

The Tigers jumped on the board early in the top of the first on a two-run home run by Dylan Crews, his 17th of the season. However, the lead did not last long as Ole Miss answered with four runs in the top of the second inning, all coming with two outs.

Starting pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard struck out John Kramer for the third out of the game but the ball would get past Tyler McManus allowing Kramer to reach first and continuing the inning.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany McMath Hymel, sister of State Sen. Patrick McMath, was arrested and booked into the St....
Sister of State Sen. McMath booked for carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Shootout near McDonough
‘It was terrifying’: Video captures apparent gun battle in New Orleans, sending people fleeing
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape custody, officials said.
Former corrections officer dead, fugitive inmate in custody after police chase
File Graphic (KWTX)
Man trying to rob woman stabbed multiple times by witness in New Orleans
New Orleans East I-10 Shooting
Picayune high schooler survives New Orleans East interstate shooting unharmed

Latest News

Bordelon is primed to start at left guard for the Greenies
Newman freshman offensive lineman Brett Bordelon has the attention of Brian Kelly
Bordelon is primed to start at left guard for the Greenies
Newman freshman offensive lineman Brett Bordelon pulls in LSU offer
The LSU Tigers will host Ole Miss this weekend.
LSU wins big over SLU, 17-3
This is a 2022 photo of Kramer Robertson of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team. This image...
Former LSU SS Kramer Robertson called up by Cardinals