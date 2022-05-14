Tropical weather doesn’t always wait for hurricane season’s ‘opening day’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A storm forming before hurricane season? It’s common and could happen again.

Over the past seven years, a storm has formed in the “preseason,” or before the traditional June 1 “start” of hurricane season. None of these preseason storms have become hurricanes and most were weak subtropical lows off the East Coast.

There have been some social media rumblings about a system trying to form in the Gulf in about 10 days. A low pressure is likely to develop near the Yucatán over the next two weeks. But this phenomenon of low pressure there is known as the Central American Gyre and we see this every season in late May or early June. In some years, it forms a storm in the Pacific. In others, it develops a storm in the Caribbean or the Gulf.

The past two years saw Cristobal develop from this in 2020 and Claudette in 2021. Conditions rarely let form anything more than a rainy, tropical storm. But this is that signal that hurricane season is beginning and we should be prepared.

