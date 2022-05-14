BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Heat, sun and some spotty storms for the weekend

Highs will be right around 90
NOLA Weekend Forecast
By Zack Fradella
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hopefully, you got in on some of those end-of-the-week storms. Rain chances look to be lessening for the weekend as the heat cranks back up.

I expect some spotty storms to fire over the course of Saturday and Sunday. These storms could be on the stronger side, with lightning, gusty winds and small hail. If you have outdoor plans, you know the drill with summer patterns: Always have an indoor option. Rain coverage for both Saturday and Sunday will be around 30 percent. Outside of the storm chances, it will still be plenty hot, with highs around 90.

Looking ahead to next week, the rain chances go away and the heat builds. Highs for most of the work week top out in the low 90s, with feels-like readings possibly approaching 100. This stretch of hot and dry weather could last even into next weekend.

For those counting, we’re now 18 days away from the start of a new hurricane season. You might have come across some social media chatter about a Gulf storm in the long-range forecast. The signal is there for a disturbance to try to form near the Yucatan in about 7-10 days. But, like many early season tropical entities, it probably stays weak. We will keep a watch on it.

