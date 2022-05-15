4-star running back Trey Holly commits to LSU

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Union Parish (Farmerville, LA.) running back Trey Holly committed to the LSU Tigers on Sunday.

1000% Committed LSU Nation I’m staying home💜💛 pic.twitter.com/BfARSWjKTW — Trey Holly (@DrippyTrey2) May 15, 2022

Recruiting site On3, has Holly as the consensus No. 8 ranked running back in the country for the class of 2023. Holly is a 4-star recruit, and is 5′7″, 177 pounds.

Holly was the Louisiana Class 3A offensive player of the year in both 2020 and 2021.

Holly has racked up 6,980 yards rushing with 98 touchdowns. The Farmerville native also put up 742 receiving yards and six TD’s.

Holly is the fifth commitment in LSU’s 2023 class:

Omarion Miller, WR, 4-star, North Caddo

Mac Markway, TE, 4-star, St. Louis, MO.

Ryan Yaites, S, 4-star, Denton, TX.

Michael Daugherty, S, 4-star, Logansville, GA.

Trey Holly, RB, 4-star, Union Parish

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.