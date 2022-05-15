BBB Accredited Business
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints minicamp

Saints held rookie minicamp this weekend.
Saints held rookie minicamp this weekend.(Source: Mark Lagrange/WVUE)
By Sean Fazende
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Getting acclimated to NOLA heat

The New Orleans heat was out in full effect this weekend and the rookies were getting acclimated. Chris Olave said it caught him on Friday and had to regroup on Saturday.  Trevor Penning also commented on how hot it was. This is nothing new with rookies  not from this part of the country. Eventually, they all adjust to the conditions.

Midway through practice Saturday the team went indoors.

Take Two: Olave’s smooth skillset

There’s no sense in overreacting to routes on air, which is all we were able to see Saturday. However, one thing that was clear was how smooth Olave is out of his breaks on routes. He breaks down and makes his cuts effortlessly. His speed is also evident. He’s got more of a gliding stride that gets going in a hurry.

Take Three: Penning stands tall

Penning is listed as 6′7, 325 pounds and looks every bit of it. It was the first thing that stood out when watching him Saturday. He’s a massive player along the Saints offensive line who the Saints hope will have instant impact on the left side.

Take Four: Local Connections

There were a lot of local ties on the field for the Saints on a tryout basis. LSU kicker Avery Atkins, ULL and Shaw running back Trey Ragas, Tulane defensive back Jayline Monroe, Jackson St. defensive back C.J. Holmes and SLU running back Morgan Ellison were all there. Former LSU receiver Dee Anderson was also participating.

Take Five: Other Observations

  • Olave isn’t necessarily a small receiver, but he certainly isn’t the biggest receiver either. He’s listed at 187 pounds and said he’ll likely stay at that weight.
  • This was the first time we were able to talk to Dennis Allen since the Saints signed Tyrann Mathieu and Jarvis Landry. He  joked that his whole neighborhood texted him after landing two LSU players.
  • The team starts OTA’s on May 24th with the entire squad together.

