Food truck explosion at festival hurts 1 in Fla.

A food truck explosion in Vero Beach, Fla., sent one person to a burn unit on Saturday. (Source: Vero Beach Police Department/CNN)
By CNN
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - A food truck explosion at a seafood festival in Florida has sent one person to a burn unit Saturday.

Vero Beach police are investigating whether a gas leak might be behind the mishap.

One festival-goer was severely burned and was flown to the Arnold Palmer Hospital’s burn unit in Orlando.

Authorities were able to secure the scene, and the seafood festival was able to continue.

The Florida Fire Marshal’s Office and Indian County Fire Rescue are looking into the cause of the explosion.

