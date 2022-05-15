‘Media’s biased’: Melania Trump expresses not being on Vogue Magazine cover over Dr. Jill Biden

(WVUE) - The former First Lady is back in the spotlight again since leaving the office and one thing she didn’t hold back on was taking shots at Dr. Jill Biden for making the cover of Vogue Magazine.

The former First Lady did a recent interview with “Fox & Friends,” and was asked about her treatment with the media in comparison with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. They also brought up Dr. Biden gracing the cover of Vogue last year.

Jill was featured as the lead story for the August issue and the cover with a subhead reading, “A First Lady for All of Us.” Melania Trump had a few thoughts about that in the interview.

She claims the media picks and chooses who they want to celebrate. Melania never made the cover, and she was never asked to do so.

In first interview since leaving the WH, Melania is asked, “With your business background, and your fashion background, and your beauty, never on the cover of Vogue?”

The interviewer pointed out that Kamala Harris made it on the cover before being sworn in, and Michelle Obama several times as First Lady when Barack was in office.

He also points out that the former First Lady would’ve been great for the cover, seeing that she has experience in the fashion industry and has an exquisite taste for it aside from being FLOTUS.

She seems a little bitter about not being chosen but she made it clear that she had better things to do in the White House than appear on the cover of Vogue.

With plans of Donald running again, who knows she may get asked to do so...or not.

