Protesters rally for abortion rights Saturday afternoon at Duncan Plaza

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saturday afternoon, protesters rallied outside Duncan Plaza for abortion rights.

The rally is part of a national day of protest, Bans Off Our Bodies, with rallies across the country including major cities Washington, Austin, New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles. Rallies are being organized by Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Move On, Women’s March, UltraViolet, and Liberate Abortion Coalition and many others.

The recent leak of the Supreme Court draft that would overturn Roe v. Wade and the right to abortion has people across the country speaking out. Activists are now speaking out against this so that Republican-led states aren’t poised with enacting tighter restrictions.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas describes the leak as an unthinkable breach of trust.

