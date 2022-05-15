BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Washington Parish crash kills Kentwood woman and 1 of 4 children in her car, LSP says

A single-car crash in Washington Parish killed a Kentwood woman and one of four children in her...
A single-car crash in Washington Parish killed a Kentwood woman and one of four children in her car, Louisiana State Police said Sunday (May 15).(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT HERMON, La. (WVUE) - A single-car crash late Saturday night (May 14) in Washington Parish killed a Kentwood woman and one of four children she was driving while believed to be impaired, Louisiana State Police said.

The crash occurred shortly after 11 p.m. on Louisiana Highway 440, near Highway 450, State Police spokesman and Trooper William Huggins said. The initial investigation found that the woman’s 2013 Hyundai Elantra was traveling westbound on Hwy. 440 when it veered off the roadway to the right, struck an embankment and flipped before striking two trees.

The driver, identified as 31-year-old Pamela Brown of Kentwood, and 16-year-old passenger Jaquan Brown both were killed at the scene, despite wearing seat belts, the LSP said. Three other children in the car -- ages 16, 11 and 10 -- were not restrained, and each sustained “serious injuries,” Huggins said.

The State Police spokesman said Pamela Brown was not the mother of the four juvenile passengers, but did not detail her relation to the passengers.

Huggins did say that “impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash,” and that toxicology samples had been collected from the driver for analysis. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany McMath Hymel, sister of State Sen. Patrick McMath, was arrested and booked into the St....
Sister of State Sen. McMath booked for carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Shootout near McDonough
‘It was terrifying’: Video captures apparent gun battle in New Orleans, sending people fleeing
NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Shon R. Claiborne (black male, DOB: 10-14-1998) in the...
Driver nearly hits NOPD unit while doing donuts on Claiborne Avenue
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape custody, officials said.
Former corrections officer dead, fugitive inmate in custody after police chase
File Graphic (KWTX)
Man trying to rob woman stabbed multiple times by witness in New Orleans

Latest News

Ivan Bondarchuk, a 2018 graduate of Tulane University's law school, is working in Kyiv to help...
Tulane Law grad working in Ukraine gives latest on conditions in his war-torn country
Chris Olave and Trevor Penning don the Black and Gold for the first time.
Coach Allen talks Mathieu and Landry signings, and recaps rookie minicamp
The Saints will start OTA's in a couple of weeks.
Olave and Penning getting acclimated to life in the NFL
Former Saints coach Sean Payton gave a commencement address Saturday (May 14) to Loyola...
WATCH: Sean Payton gives commencement address to Loyola graduates, including wife Skylene