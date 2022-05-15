Washington Parish crash kills Kentwood woman and 1 of 4 children in her car, LSP says

MOUNT HERMON, La. (WVUE) - A single-car crash late Saturday night (May 14) in Washington Parish killed a Kentwood woman and one of four children she was driving while believed to be impaired, Louisiana State Police said.

The crash occurred shortly after 11 p.m. on Louisiana Highway 440, near Highway 450, State Police spokesman and Trooper William Huggins said. The initial investigation found that the woman’s 2013 Hyundai Elantra was traveling westbound on Hwy. 440 when it veered off the roadway to the right, struck an embankment and flipped before striking two trees.

The driver, identified as 31-year-old Pamela Brown of Kentwood, and 16-year-old passenger Jaquan Brown both were killed at the scene, despite wearing seat belts, the LSP said. Three other children in the car -- ages 16, 11 and 10 -- were not restrained, and each sustained “serious injuries,” Huggins said.

The State Police spokesman said Pamela Brown was not the mother of the four juvenile passengers, but did not detail her relation to the passengers.

Huggins did say that “impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash,” and that toxicology samples had been collected from the driver for analysis. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

