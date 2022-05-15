WATCH: Sean Payton gives commencement address to Loyola graduates, including wife Skylene

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former Saints coach Sean Payton on Saturday (May 14) gave an inspirational commencement address at Lakefront Arena to 2022 graduates of Loyola University.

Among the new graduates was Payton’s wife Skylene Montgomery, who returned to college after 15 years to complete her Masters of Sciences degree from the university’s nursing program.

“I’m so proud of you. I’m so amazed. I love you to pieces,” Payton told his wife from the podium.

Former Saints coach Sean Payton gave a commencement address Saturday (May 14) to Loyola University graduates, including his wife Skylene Montgomery. (WVUE-Fox 8)

