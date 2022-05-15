BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Zack: The May heat wave continues

Highs will be 90 or above the next several days.
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - So far the month of May has yet to experience a below normal day and that trend certainly will continue over the next week.

More May heat is expected to finish off the weekend as lots of sunshine makes it quite toasty by this afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 80′s to near 90. There does remain the chance for spotty storms, some of which can be on the strong side. Rain coverage today around 30%.

If you missed out on the rain chances the past few days, Monday will be the last shot of some storms for awhile. A afternoon/evening storm chance will linger into the new work week before we shut down the rain chances and bring up the heat. Tuesday onward sees highs jump into the low 90′s with feels like reading likely to approach 100 at some point this week.

Now for the tropics which yes we are still two weeks away from the official start of hurricane season but the social media storm has already begun. Yes, we are tracking within the models the possibility of a preseason storm forming in about a week or so near the Yucatan. This happens nearly every season as of late and typically the end result moves this storm onto the Pacific side of Mexico or it comes north and flies over Florida. We will be watching! The first name on the list is Alex.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany McMath Hymel, sister of State Sen. Patrick McMath, was arrested and booked into the St....
Sister of State Sen. McMath booked for carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Shootout near McDonough
‘It was terrifying’: Video captures apparent gun battle in New Orleans, sending people fleeing
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape custody, officials said.
Former corrections officer dead, fugitive inmate in custody after police chase
NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Shon R. Claiborne (black male, DOB: 10-14-1998) in the...
Driver nearly hits NOPD unit while doing donuts on Claiborne Avenue
File Graphic (KWTX)
Man trying to rob woman stabbed multiple times by witness in New Orleans

Latest News

Spotty storms possible Sunday and Monday before another hot and dry stretch of weather.
Nicondra: A few storms remain in the weekend forecast
The list of names for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season
Tropical weather doesn’t always wait for hurricane season’s ‘opening day’
NOLA Weekend Forecast
Zack: Heat, sun and some spotty storms for the weekend
Bruce: A 50/50 weekend, storms Saturday evening, drier hotter on Sunday
Bruce: Spotty storms end later tonight-More late Saturday storms;Drier-hotter Sunday