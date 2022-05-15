Zack: The May heat wave continues

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - So far the month of May has yet to experience a below normal day and that trend certainly will continue over the next week.

More May heat is expected to finish off the weekend as lots of sunshine makes it quite toasty by this afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 80′s to near 90. There does remain the chance for spotty storms, some of which can be on the strong side. Rain coverage today around 30%.

If you missed out on the rain chances the past few days, Monday will be the last shot of some storms for awhile. A afternoon/evening storm chance will linger into the new work week before we shut down the rain chances and bring up the heat. Tuesday onward sees highs jump into the low 90′s with feels like reading likely to approach 100 at some point this week.

Now for the tropics which yes we are still two weeks away from the official start of hurricane season but the social media storm has already begun. Yes, we are tracking within the models the possibility of a preseason storm forming in about a week or so near the Yucatan. This happens nearly every season as of late and typically the end result moves this storm onto the Pacific side of Mexico or it comes north and flies over Florida. We will be watching! The first name on the list is Alex.

