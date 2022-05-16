BBB Accredited Business
Amber Alert issued for girl reported abducted in Seattle

No photo is available of the 8-year-old girl reported abducted in Seattle.
No photo is available of the 8-year-old girl reported abducted in Seattle.
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Authorities in Washington state issued an Amber Alert after police said a suspect drove off in a vehicle with a 8-year-old girl Monday in Seattle.

Kiya Matteson is 4-feet tall with blonde hair and blue eyes, according to the Amber Alert. She was last seen wearing purple pajamas.

Police said the mother got out of the vehicle with the suspect still in the passenger seat. The suspect jumped into the driver’s seat, locked the doors and drove off in a dark Blue 2022 Hyundai Venue with the child in the back seat.

No photo is currently available of the child or the suspect, who is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is listed as 5-foot-10, 170 pounds and last seen in corduroy pants and a white shirt.

There’s a temporary tag on vehicle, which has damage to front passenger hood and rear bumper, authorities said.

