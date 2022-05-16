Bruce: A sunny, steamy Monday with a spotty pm storm or 2

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Spotty pm storms have been the pattern over the last few days. While some get no rain a few have seen flooding downpours to hail the size of nickle to half dollar size. Today will be the final day of that threat as a drier ridge of high pressure shuts off norther natures rain chances.

Bruce: Sun, stray storm and steamy temps. Today we will see sunny skies, a stray pm storm or 2 and steamy highs in the 89-92° range. After today, a drier hotter patten moves in through the end of the week. The early feel of summer is on the way. pic.twitter.com/lIaAPY7gay — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) May 16, 2022

More of the same is expected as we start the new work week Monday. Early clouds and sprinkles will dissipate, leading to a more sun-filled afternoon. That will heat things up to right around 90, which is the temperature at which we start firing off storms. They will be spotty in nature, but where they do develop, they can be strong. That means be ready for strong winds, hail and dangerous lightning. Rain coverage today is around 40 percent.

If you miss out on the rain chance today, you might be out of the luck the rest of the week. Hot and dry conditions are set to take hold, with little-to-no rain chances coming Tuesday through Friday. The lack of clouds and storms will allow highs to jump a few degrees into the low 90s.

Eventually, this heat ridge will break down again going into next weekend, as spotty storms return to the forecast.

