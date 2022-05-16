Carrie Underwood bringing ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ tour to New Orleans this fall

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Country music superstar Carrie Underwood will make a tour stop in New Orleans when she returns to the road this fall.

The Grammy Award-winning singer announced her “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour,” which heads to the Smoothie King Center on Nov. 5.

Underwood makes the arena tour announcement ahead of her new album “Denim & Rhinestones,” scheduled for release on June 10. The 43-city trek across the U.S. kicks off on Oct. 15, making stops in several other major cities including Houston, Atlanta, Miami and Los Angeles, before wrapping next year.

Underwood will be joined on tour by special guest Jimmie Allen on all dates. Allen recently received his first Grammy nomination for “Best New Artist” in 2022.

“I’m thrilled to be hitting the road again with THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR,” Underwood said in a release. “I’m having such an amazing time with my Las Vegas residency and look forward to continuing that next year after the tour. I’m excited to bring the new music of Denim & Rhinestones to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites. We’ve been working hard already preparing an amazing show, and I can’t wait to see everyone on the road!”

Tickets go sale for the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 20 via Carrie Underwood’s official website, carrieunderwoodofficial.com.

