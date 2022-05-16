Dillard University graduate gets diploma after giving birth

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A local woman celebrated two major milestones this weekend, her college graduation and the birth of her baby.

Jada Sayles gave birth to her son on Saturday, the same day as her graduation from Dillard University.

When Dillard University President Dr. Walter M. Kimbrough learned Jada wouldn’t get to walk across the stage, he decided to visit Jada at the hospital earlier today to her, her diploma.

Jada went into labor on Friday evening. Texted me around 4:30 am Saturday saying she was being admitted, & the baby was born on her graduation day, May 14th. So we rolled up to the hospital so I could finish my tenure in the most special way. #myDU pic.twitter.com/JieETrXVgy — Walter M. Kimbrough (@HipHopPrez) May 15, 2022

Her family and newborn son were in attendance. Congratulations Jada.

I thought I was gonna walk across the stage to get my degree, instead I got my baby. My sweet face decided to make his way on MY big day (now his). Shoutout to my university for still bringing my graduation and degree to me. 🎓 Ima college graduate & mommy, talk to me nice! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/3KyVReqyUJ — Jada S. (@JadaSayles) May 15, 2022

