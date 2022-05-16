BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Dillard University graduate gets diploma after giving birth

Jada Sayles gave birth to her son on Saturday, the same day as her graduation from Dillard...
Jada Sayles gave birth to her son on Saturday, the same day as her graduation from Dillard University.(Twitter)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A local woman celebrated two major milestones this weekend, her college graduation and the birth of her baby.

Jada Sayles gave birth to her son on Saturday, the same day as her graduation from Dillard University.

When Dillard University President Dr. Walter M. Kimbrough learned Jada wouldn’t get to walk across the stage, he decided to visit Jada at the hospital earlier today to her, her diploma.

Her family and newborn son were in attendance. Congratulations Jada.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany McMath Hymel, sister of State Sen. Patrick McMath, was arrested and booked into the St....
Sister of State Sen. McMath booked for carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Shootout near McDonough
‘It was terrifying’: Video captures apparent gun battle in New Orleans, sending people fleeing
NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Shon R. Claiborne (black male, DOB: 10-14-1998) in the...
Driver nearly hits NOPD unit while doing donuts on Claiborne Avenue
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape custody, officials said.
Former corrections officer dead, fugitive inmate in custody after police chase
.
Louisiana juvenile escapees, guard who aided them, arrested in Houston

Latest News

The former First Lady did a recent interview with “Fox & Friends,” and was asked about her...
‘Media’s biased’: Melania Trump takes shots at Dr. Jill Biden over Vogue Magazine cover
Ivan Bondarchuk, a 2018 graduate of Tulane University's law school, is working in Kyiv to help...
Tulane Law grad working in Ukraine gives latest on conditions in his war-torn country
A single-car crash in Washington Parish killed a Kentwood woman and one of four children in her...
Washington Parish crash kills Kentwood woman and 1 of 4 children in her car, LSP says
Chris Olave and Trevor Penning don the Black and Gold for the first time.
Coach Allen talks Mathieu and Landry signings, and recaps rookie minicamp