Dillard University graduate gets diploma after giving birth
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A local woman celebrated two major milestones this weekend, her college graduation and the birth of her baby.
Jada Sayles gave birth to her son on Saturday, the same day as her graduation from Dillard University.
When Dillard University President Dr. Walter M. Kimbrough learned Jada wouldn’t get to walk across the stage, he decided to visit Jada at the hospital earlier today to her, her diploma.
Her family and newborn son were in attendance. Congratulations Jada.
