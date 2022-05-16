A hot week ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It looks mostly sunny and hot all week. Little if any rain is expected through Friday. Temperatures will be around 90 degrees all week with many spots into the lower to even mid 90s well inland.

A cold front will approach the Gulf Coast by the weekend and could stall for a few days. Storm chances return by Saturday with a mix of sun and storms into Sunday. The front may still hang around for the beginning of next week. An early summer pattern is settling in.

