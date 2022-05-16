BBB Accredited Business
A hot week ahead

Storm chances return by the weekend
By David Bernard
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It looks mostly sunny and hot all week. Little if any rain is expected through Friday. Temperatures will be around 90 degrees all week with many spots into the lower to even mid 90s well inland.

A cold front will approach the Gulf Coast by the weekend and could stall for a few days. Storm chances return by Saturday with a mix of sun and storms into Sunday. The front may still hang around for the beginning of next week. An early summer pattern is settling in.

