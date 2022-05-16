BBB Accredited Business
Man fatally shot Monday morning on Poland Avenue, NOPD says

New Orleans police investigate the fatal shooting of a man Monday (May 16) in the 2000 block of...
New Orleans police investigate the fatal shooting of a man Monday (May 16) in the 2000 block of Poland Avenue.
By Ken Daley
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed Monday morning (May 16) on Poland Avenue in the Ninth Ward, New Orleans police said.

The victim’s age and identity have not been disclosed, but the NOPD said the shooting was reported at 9:56 a.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene in the 2000 block of Poland Avenue.

The homicide is at least the 110th in New Orleans in the first 136 days of 2022. In less than five months, the homicide count in the city this year has nearly matched the total for all of 2019 (121).

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

A man was shot and killed Monday morning (May 16) on Poland Avenue in the Ninth Ward, New...
A man was shot and killed Monday morning (May 16) on Poland Avenue in the Ninth Ward, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)

