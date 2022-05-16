Nicondra: A few more storms likely

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Most of the area stayed dry today, but a few individual storms brought heavy rain, wind and large hail to parts of the area. Some reports of hail around 2 inches came in from parts of Plaquemines Parish with many pictures and video of smaller, but large amounts of hail across parts of the west bank of Jefferson parish. Temperatures peaked around the 90 degree mark.

Monday morning some fog could form. Temperatures will be mild in the upper 60s and low 70s. Storm energy moving southeast from Mississippi and Arkansas could help develop a few more isolated storms for Monday. Tuesday a shower is not out of the question, but coverage will be very small. Another hot and dry stretch will take over under ridging for most of the week with high temperatures in the low 90s.

