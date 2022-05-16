BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Nicondra: A few more storms likely

A hot and dry stretch takes over for most of the week
John Grantham shared this picture from Sunday afternoon May 15, 2022.
John Grantham shared this picture from Sunday afternoon May 15, 2022.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Most of the area stayed dry today, but a few individual storms brought heavy rain, wind and large hail to parts of the area. Some reports of hail around 2 inches came in from parts of Plaquemines Parish with many pictures and video of smaller, but large amounts of hail across parts of the west bank of Jefferson parish. Temperatures peaked around the 90 degree mark.

Monday morning some fog could form. Temperatures will be mild in the upper 60s and low 70s. Storm energy moving southeast from Mississippi and Arkansas could help develop a few more isolated storms for Monday. Tuesday a shower is not out of the question, but coverage will be very small. Another hot and dry stretch will take over under ridging for most of the week with high temperatures in the low 90s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany McMath Hymel, sister of State Sen. Patrick McMath, was arrested and booked into the St....
Sister of State Sen. McMath booked for carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Shootout near McDonough
‘It was terrifying’: Video captures apparent gun battle in New Orleans, sending people fleeing
NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Shon R. Claiborne (black male, DOB: 10-14-1998) in the...
Driver nearly hits NOPD unit while doing donuts on Claiborne Avenue
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape custody, officials said.
Former corrections officer dead, fugitive inmate in custody after police chase
.
Louisiana juvenile escapees, guard who aided them, arrested in Houston

Latest News

Next 3 Days
Zack: The May heat wave continues
Morning weather update for Sunday, May 15
Morning weather update for Sunday, May 15
Nicondra's Saturday evening weather forecast 5/14
Nicondra's Saturday evening weather forecast 5/14
Spotty storms possible Sunday and Monday before another hot and dry stretch of weather.
Nicondra: A few storms remain in the weekend forecast