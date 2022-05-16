BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

No. 17 LSU swept by Ole Miss in final home SEC series

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 17 LSU (33-18, 14-13 SEC) entered the weekend series against Ole Miss (31-19, 13-14 SEC) with hopes of improving their chances of hosting an NCAA Regional at Alex Box Stadium. However, the Rebels had other plans as they looked to help secure their spot in the postseason by sweeping the Tigers and outscoring them 24-9.

Errors once again plagued the Tigers as they committed seven in the three games bringing their season total to 69 errors ranking last in the SEC. The Tigers also struggled at the plate with runners in scoring position and struck out a total of 26 times in the three games.

LSU suffered their second sweep of the season in SEC play and will host Northwestern State on Tuesday, May 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany McMath Hymel, sister of State Sen. Patrick McMath, was arrested and booked into the St....
Sister of State Sen. McMath booked for carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Shootout near McDonough
‘It was terrifying’: Video captures apparent gun battle in New Orleans, sending people fleeing
Donuts on Claiborne
WATCH: Driver nearly hits NOPD unit while doing donuts on Claiborne Avenue
.
Louisiana juvenile escapees, guard who aided them, arrested in Houston
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape custody, officials said.
Former corrections officer dead, fugitive inmate in custody after police chase

Latest News

Manning is a 3-year starter for the Greenies.
Arch Manning preparing for his final season at Newman
Manning is a 3-year starter for the Greenies
Arch Manning ready for his final season at Newman
Holly is a 4-star recruit out of Farmerville, LA. (Source: Trey Holly)
4-star running back Trey Holly commits to LSU
The teams meet in the series finale at 1 p.m. CT Sunday.
Ole Miss collects two wins against LSU on Saturday