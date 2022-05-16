One man dead after a shooting in the CBD Sunday evening

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD are investigating a shooting in the CBD that left one man dead Sunday evening.

The incident happened before 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Gravier and South Roman Streets.

Initial reports say officers responded to a call of a shooting, upon arrival officers located a 24-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

